HAWLEY - Journalism is a long-standing tradition in Hawley, Pa., where citizens have turned to find the latest in local happenings, from the days of the gravity railroad and canal to today’s tourist economy. For more than 60 years, that tradition has gone by varied versions of a name, always ending in “Eagle.”

By newspaper “marriage,” if you will, The News Eagle’s Hawley roots extend back to 1874, a full 145 years.

On this occasion of The News Eagle’s imminent merger as part of a larger, regional newspaper, we take a short look back on the many pages of the Eagle turned, the flood of printer’s ink that spelled out news in this corner of northeast Pennsylvania.

First, here is a brief summary of prior newspaper publishing that was based in Hawley.

The first newspaper published in Hawley was the Hawley Chronicle, a short-lived journal, lasting from May 23 to October 10, 1851.

Next came the Hawley Free Press, published by Charles K. Beardslee starting September 4, 1863. The weekly lasted 2-1/2 years.

The next newspaper was much more successful, and is still remembered to this day. The Hawley Times was founded in 1874 by H.P. and Frank Woodward and lasted nearly 70 years. The paper was interrupted for three months in 1876 and for 15 months in 1918-1919. The Hawley Times lasted until 1943, when it was merged with The Citizen-Times in Honesdale.

It was through this connection with The Citizen-Times, that we can trace back a Hawley lineage of almost a century and a half.

With the merger with the Honesdale paper, there was an office of The Citizen-Times at 206 Maple Ave., Hawley, as listed in the 1953 directory. The paper still published in Honesdale and at the time was billed as Wayne County’s only daily newspaper.



Pike-Wayne Eagle



In 1955, Lowell S. Calhoun began publication of the Pike-Wayne Gazette and continued about a year. It was a tabloid.

Phil Hunt, who operated his father’s print shop on Main Avenue before retiring a few years ago, was interviewed in 2011 about when he and his father, J. Vance Hunt, took over the Pike-Wayne Gazette.

He said that he and his dad operated the printing business in Jeffersonville, NY, and printed Calhoun’s newspaper. Calhoun eventually bought the equipment from the Hunts.

When J. Vance Hunt and Phil Hunt moved to Hawley,The Pike Wayne Gazette was already defunct. The Hunts considered moving the paper to Jeffersonville, but chose Hawley since the area was booming.

November 8, 1956 was the first publication date for The Pike Wayne Eagle. It was published every Thursday, in tabloid format.

At first the Hunts published The Pike Wayne Eagle from the left side of the Odd Fellows Hall at 210 Main Avenue. In 1963, they moved across the street to their present location at 217 Main Avenue, on November 22- the day John F. Kennedy was shot, Phil Hunt recalled.

J. Vance Hunt had as his motto on top of the weekly tabloid-sized paper, “Best Newspaper Printed by a Dam Site.”

Among their employees was Mary Jane Drake (who married Robert Kaub), who wrote much of the news.

It was his father that added “Eagle” to the name, Phil Hunt stated.



John C. Dyson, Jr. comes to town



John C. Dyson, Jr., who is currently 96 and lives in Hawley, recalled the next edition in an interview in 2011.

A veteran of World War II, Dyson obtained a degree in journalism under the G.I. Bill. After working in the journalism field in Iowa, Nebraska and New York State, An Editor & Publisher magazine ad in 1957 offered purchase of The Citizen-Times, which at that time was a twice-weekly, and floundering.

The News Eagle’s corporate history extends back the furthest through the background of The Citizen-Times. This newspaper’s roots extend to The Wayne County Free Press, established January 1, 1838 in Bethany, Pa., north of Honesdale. In November 1842 this became the Beechwoodsman; on September 17, 1844, it re-emerged as The Honesdale Democrat, published at Honesdale. In 1864 with new ownership it became The Republic, followed in June 1868 as The Wayne Citizen. On June 12, 1873, it was renamed The Honesdale Citizen.

In 1908, the newspaper was renamed as The Wayne Citizen and in 10 years it was known as The Wayne County Citizen.

When Dyson operated The Citizen-Times, it was located in was a cinderblock garage to the rear of 922 Church St., Honesdale, the homestead of Winter Wonderland’s lyricist Richard Smith.

Dyson purchased The Citizen-Times (now out of debt) and The Pike-Wayne Eagle but were published separately beginning January 1, 1965. Offices were at the Matter Building, 324 Main Ave., Hawley. Phil Hunt recalled helping Dyson move into this location. At first, he continued to run The Citizen-Times separately.

Mary Jane (Drake) Kaub and George Dewey, who had worked on the paper for the Hunts, stayed on under Dyson’s management.

Retaining the name of The Pike-Wayne Eagle, when Dyson took over the newspaper switched from a tabloid to a standard broad-sheet.

In 1966-1968 and again in 1970-1971, the publication’s name was combined as The Pike-Wayne Eagle & The Citizen-Times.

The former, four-story, 40 by 90 foot Maennerchor Hall at 522-524 Spring Street (Route 6), Hawley, was purchased with a mortgage for $9,500 in 1967. This was the home of The News Eagle for the next 37 years, beginning in 1968.

Today the building is known as Eagle Village Apartments; the “Eagle” in its name remains as a reminder of the newspaper’s heritage in Hawley. The building is still painted yellow as it was in its newspaper days.



“The News Eagle”



Dyson next purchased the Delaware Valley News published in Narrowsburg, NY. Starting with the February 8, 1973 issue, the newspaper was named Delaware Valley News & Pike-Wayne Eagle.

From these the newspaper received its most enduring name, The News Eagle. The first edition carrying this name was dated May 19, 1978.

Far from limited to Hawley, The News Eagle reported on the news from across the Wayne and Pike County region.

The News Eagle was being published three times a week and had a circulation of 7,000, Dyson said. The first use of full color printing on the front page came with the January 5, 1999 edition. The News Eagle was publishing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On October 13, 1999 Dyson sold The News Eagle and five adjoining rental properties to former News Eagle reporter J. W. Johnson for $3.2 million, with the aid of The Dime Bank.

The press was located in the basement of the Spring Street building. Printing equipment was repeatedly upgraded and modernized, mostly with second-hand items, including two 16-page letter-press presses delivered in 1983 by eight rental truck loads. These were replaced with a 24-page off-set press around 1993.

Dyson gave strong credit to the staff which acted as a team, responsible for the paper’s success and unusual growth during the 1980’s and 1990’s. Delivery was made three times a week to 60 vending machines, post offices and numerous news stands in the Pike/Wayne area.

His son Jim Dyson served as General Manager; John Dyson was editor and publisher.

“I enjoyed all the time I spent on The News Eagle. I am very gratified with the progress we made,” Dyson said in a interview on September 19, 2019.

“I always regret that I sold it; the paper was doing very well,” Dyson reflected. “I made the mistake I thought I was getting too old. I was 76. Now I’m 96 and I could still have still been doing it and enjoy it!”

Dyson said the change in the news industry has regrettable; newspapers today must compete with social media, as well as TV.

He said he is very pleased with the success that The News Eagle had. “I was particularly pleased our product was appreciated by so many people.” He said he had good people on staff.

Mary Anne Teeter, a long-time writer in The News Eagle editorial office when it was on Spring Street, reflected, “Working at The News Eagle involved about 20 years of my life. Early on John Dyson made it plain that our newspaper focused on life in the Lake Region. My work area involved the church page, local clubs of all types, interviewing and writing about news and/or interesting people in the community and the area.

“I loved best writing about the schools, in all four area districts. My focus was on programs within the schools, the students, their achievements and the like…. I only took pictures of good kids. After many years I am often approached by an adult who I wrote about or took a picture of when they were a child.”

Teeter added, “I loved my job and John Dyson was a great boss.”



Corporate ownership



On September 1, 2004, Liberty Publishing, which also owned The Wayne Independent, purchased The News Eagle. Donald E. Doyle, publisher at The Wayne Independent, also oversaw the Hawley newspaper.

It was also in 2004 that The News Eagle’s website was launched. In about 2010, it received its own Facebook page.

Since that time, The News Eagle’s primary reporting coverage has been the Hawley Lake Region, southern Wayne County and Pike County. The Eagle and Independent’s editorial teams began a cooperative relationship, sharing stories but each having its own unique features.

The News Eagle was being published twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On June 1, 2005, The News Eagle was relocated to The Dime Bank building at 303 Main Avenue. Printing operations were shifted to The Wayne Independent. Subsequent publishers were Steve Fountain and Glenn Khoury.

Michelle Fleece, publisher at The Wayne Independent since October 2009, has also overseen The News Eagle as well as The Carbondale News and The Villager in Moscow, Pa. These four newspapers have been owned by Gatehouse Media for several years.

Printing of The News Eagle occurred on its own presses in Hawley until the publication came under the same corporate entity as The Wayne Independent. At that time the Eagle was printed at the Independent’s offices. This changed in 2015, when printing was moved to The Times-Herald Record in Middletown, NY.

Peter Becker was working as managing editor at The Wayne Independent, when in June 2010 he was assigned to Hawley as managing editor at The News Eagle. He had worked twice before at The News Eagle as a reporter for Dyson, in 1981 and in 1994-1996.

On June 28, 2011 The News Eagle moved to the Hawley Silk Mill (8 Silk Mill Drive, Suite 101).

There have been many staff over the years at The News Eagle. Michelle Fleece, in addition to being publisher, is advertising manager. The most recent Office Manager at The News Eagle was Joanne Delmonico. The last full-time reporter at the Hawley office was Katie Collins.

In 2011 there were six News Eagle staff at the Hawley Silk Mill location. Sales staff was eventually transferred to The Wayne Independent offices. In June 2019 there was only the managing editor, Peter Becker, staffing the Hawley office, with editorial assistance by several contracted correspondents, primarily Katie Collins, Jeff Sidle and Cheryl Mitchell.



New opportunity



On June 25, 2019 The News Eagle office was relocated to The Wayne Independent building.

A new chapter is dawning for local journalism. On October 1, 2019 the first issue is scheduled to roll off the press of the Tri-County Independent. The new publication is a consolidation of The Wayne Independent, The News Eagle, The Carbondale News and The Villager.

Somewhat reminiscent of when The Citizen-Times merged with The Pike-Wayne Eagle, what makes The News Eagle unique will become part of something new. Tri-County Independent will also be a tabloid, published three times a week, with expanded color opportunities, more news and features in every issue, and a combined, expanded coverage area. It brings promise of more opportunity to convey the region’s news and story of the greater Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna County area.