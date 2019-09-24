HONESDALE - The members of the Wayne/Pike Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative (W/P NSPI) were gathered for a meeting to discuss the upcoming walk on Saturday, September 28 when some of the members of the Wayne County System of Care arrived to deliver a check to help support the W/P Suicide Prevention, Awareness and Remembrance Walk.

The walk which will be held at the Wallenpaupack High School, registration beginning at 10 a.m., program to begin at 10:30 with the walk to follow. Members of the W/P NSPI are very appreciative of the donation made to them by the System of Care group.

All monies donated to the W/P NSPI are used in Wayne and Pike Counties to further the mission of providing information, resources, and education to promote depression and other mental illnesses as medical illnesses that respond to treatment and to continue up-to-date suicide prevention and survivor support activities. NSPI is a not-for-profit 501 ©(3) organization. Donations are welcome.



