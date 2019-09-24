The Wayne County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of new Board Member, Kim Modrovsky. Kim lives with her husband, Michael and children, Emma and Peter on Pine Mill Road in northern Wayne County. She is the co-owner with her brothers of Diehl Trucking Company in Damascus.

A graduate of Honesdale High School and Lackawanna College, she is a member and Trustee of the Damascus Manor Methodist Church. She actively supports her children’s sporting teams and is a member of the Friends of Honesdale Girl’s Basketball and Baseball programs.