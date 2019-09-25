Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that applications will be accepted to fund improvement projects that will enhance Pennsylvania roadways, bridges, transit facilities, park and ride facilities, sidewalk, crosswalk safety improvements, bicycle lanes and route designations under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) through November 8, 2019

“The Multimodal Transportation Fund creates opportunities for local projects that may have otherwise had difficulty moving forward,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Transportation improvements help keep goods and people moving throughout Pennsylvania.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities. Projects that will be considered should coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities.

Last year, 49 projects were awarded $43 million in grant funding throughout 23 counties, including the implementation of essential pedestrian safety improvements, ADA compliance/ intersection signalization in Bucks County, a bridge replacement and rehabilitation of a flood damaged bridge in Luzerne County, and improvement of roadways along Route 322 creating development for commercial, cultural, institutional, and industrial uses.

Act 89 established a dedicated Multimodal Transportation Fund that stabilizes funding for ports and rail freight, increases aviation investments, establishes dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements and allows targeted funding for priority investments in any mode.

PennDOT will evaluate the applications and make selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year and funding will become available in July 2020.

For more information about the program and previous years’ applications and awards, visit www.penndot.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” menu.