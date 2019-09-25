BLOOMING GROVE TWP. - Luke Barbalich has been recognized as the 2019 Pike County Correctional Facility Volunteer of the Year.

Recognition was held on September 12 at the Annual Volunteer Dinner at the Correctional Facility.

The announcement about this award states that the 2019 honoree is “a shining example of an individual who is supremely dedicated to the betterment of both our offenders and our communities’ citizens.”

Correctional Facility officials state that for years they have observed this program facilitator to be “a consummate professional, who has been unfailingly consistent, caring, and focused on the delivery of the highest quality programming and counseling for the offenders we house.”

Volunteering at the Correctional Facility since 2014, this year’s award recipient is presently facilitating programs entitled Smart Recovery, Assess Your Stress, and Raising Emotionally & Socially Happy Children for HOPE participants, as well as Integrity for ARROW participants and individual counseling and release packet service reviews for any offender who requests it.

Barbalich serves as the President of the Pike County Interagency Council, Chairman of the Board of the Carbon, Monroe, Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission and actively participates in the recently formed Pike County Offender Re-Entry Coalition and the Pike County Opioid Task Force.

He is a resident of Montague, NJ.

“Please join us in recognizing Luke Barbalich as the 2019 Pike County Correctional Facility Volunteer of the Year,” the Correctional Facility release states.







