WAYNE COUNTY—While it is often a feature of news media to focus on negatives in relation to addiction and issues of behavioral health—death rates, disrupted lives and other tragedies—there are a great many Americans who are able to find the positive light of recovery.

In honor of those who have made it through to better lives and those who are working to overcome addiction and other behavioral illnesses, and to stand as a ray of hope for those still struggling, the Wayne County Commissioners proclaimed September “National Recovery Month,” on September 12.

“Since September of 1989, Recovery Month has been celebrated nationally as a time to recognize the strength of the recovery community and spread a message of hope to those who want recovery and haven't quite gotten there yet,” explained Jeffrey Zerechak, Director of the Wayne County Drug and Alcohol Commission (WCDAC), at the commissioners' September 12 meeting.

“Substance use disorders continue to be one of the most serious public health issues we face as a society,” he continued, “But Recovery Month focuses on the faces of recovery and using them to reduce stigma and inspire others.”

Three individuals on the path to recovery from addiction were present to share their stories.

All three, now in their mid to late 20s, reported started using between the ages of 11 and 15, due in large part to not feeling as though there were enough local activities geared toward children to help prevent them from forming the wrong sort of friendships.

All three participated in the Wayne County Drug Treatment Court program.

Though one of the speakers was unable to see it through, she noted she was able to use its influence as a launching point to seek other recovery paths on her own.

“Being sober is beautiful,” she said, noting recovery has helped her regain relationships addiction destroyed. “What keeps me sober is giving back to the community.”

Another of the speakers noted the Drug Treatment Court and WCDAC “held me accountable,” giving her the impetus to continue on her path to a 12-step recovery program.

The third speaker relayed she was able to use her recovery to both repay others in kind as a counselor and to attend college studying to be a dental assistant.

“I'm free,” she said. “That's the first time I can say that.”

Encouraging other to follow suit, Zerechak stated, “The first step to wellness is recognizing there's a problem and reaching out.”

Help with addiction and substance use disorder can be found at the WCDAC, located at 318 Tenth Street in Honesdale.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Calls during operational hours can be made to 570-253-6022.

In addition to those recovering from substance use disorder, Recovery Month is also a time to celebrate those recovering from other behavioral disorders.

“Recovery Month is very important to us because we've seen a lot of it actually work,” explained Bob Miller with the Wayne County Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program and New Horizons Drop-in Center.

“I've been with the program seven years and it's amazing the people that it's helped since I've been there,” he added. “The people who come to our program, they want to be helped.”

Miller noted psychiatric recovery is not something with a final cure at the end of a program, but rather an ongoing process of daily steps and victories.

Tim Bidwell, a consumer in the county's psych rehab program, explained, “Recovery is a long life process.”

Through his dedication to recovery, Bidwell reported, “I am now able to manage my symptoms. I have a job at HRC.”

He noted he is also to take care of his mother with some help, which makes him happy.

The Psychiatric Rehabilitation program recently held an open house at the drop-in center where community members could meet the consumers utilizing recovery services.

The New Horizons Drop-In Center is located on 910 Church Street, Honesdale and is available by phone at 570-253-9200.

Recovery celebrations

Celebrating all stages of recovery and offering hope to those who need it, WCDAC, the Wayne County Heroin Prevention Task Force, the Wayne County Drug Treatment Court, Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing (PATH), Little Creek Lodge and other organizations are hosing the 4th Annual Family Fun Night in Central Park, Honesdale this Saturday September 28.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a vigil to start after sundown.

The evening will be a night of hope and emotional retellings of addiction survivors, relatives of those lost to overdose, and helpful information from recovery specialists.

There will be music, food, drinks and a variety of informational materials from myriad recovery and support groups in the area.

The night will end with a Lights of Hope ceremony, a reverent dedication to those affected by addiction, imprisoned on drug charges, going through recovery, or deceased.

The purpose of holding the vigil and celebrating recovery is to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction, explained Drew Rusich, an outpatient counselor at Little Creek Lodge and the Vice President of the Heroin Prevention Task Force.

Rusich noted the perception of who could be an addict has changed within the last five years.

“People realize it can happen to anyone,” he said, noting the growth of the opioid epidemic over the last decade has meant more and more people have been affected by addition.

While heroin overdoses per capita are reducing, Rusich noted there seems to be increased use of methamphetamine, another highly addictive, often fatal, illicit substance.

The message that recovery is possible and help is available nearby, is as needed as ever.

All are encouraged to join in celebration of recovery this Saturday evening, and in doing so, learn how addiction affects those in the area and what can be done to help those in need.