HONESDALE —The Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, has announced the addition of a fourth Certified Nurse Midwife to its team. Kate Scully, CNM, has joined the Center’s existing staff of obstetricians/gynecologists, nurse midwives and a certified registered nurse practitioner at its Honesdale office at 110 Park Street.

Scully, who also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health (MPH), stated, “I have been called to women’s health work throughout my entire life” and “am glad to finally have found my place.” Scully was immersed in maternal health from a very young age with her mother having served as a La Leche League Leader (lactation support for new moms and their families) for 10 years. More significantly, at the age of eight, Scully was present for the birth of her youngest sibling which she describes as “a life-changing experience for me and definitely contributed to my eventual decision to go into midwifery.”

Her destiny to become a nurse midwife followed her throughout her professional life. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio, Texas, Scully joined the U.S. Peace Corps which brought her to East Africa as an HIV/AIDs Educator for over three years. She spent a great deal of time with pregnant women and their babies working alongside a Tanzanian midwife. Upon returning to the U.S. to complete her MPH from Emory University, Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, Georgia, Scully interned with the Centers for Disease Control. It was during this experience she interviewed a nurse midwife returning from an assignment in West Africa who trained at Yale University.

“This was the first time anyone had explained to me the full scope of what nurse midwives can do and how closely their work is tied to my training in sexual and reproductive public health,” stated Scully. “I think it was the next day that I applied to Yale’s midwifery program.”

As a Certified Nurse Midwife with the Women’s Health Center, Scully, provides prenatal care and facilitates births at the New Beginnings Birthing Suites of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale. Additionally, she offers postpartum care, annual gynecological exams, family planning and menopause counseling.

Women’s Health Center accepts most private insurances, Medicare, medical assistance and participates in Pennsylvania’s Healthy Beginnings Plus Program. A sliding-fee scale is offered for those who qualify. For information, call 570-253-3005.