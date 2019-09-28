Beach Lake, PA – Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River welcomes Keith Winslow as the new Chief Ranger. Ranger Winslow has over 16 years working for the National Park Service and has worked for the last ten years at Delaware Water Gap NRA as a Law Enforcement Ranger. During that time he had the opportunity to serve twice as Acting Chief Ranger at Upper Delaware S&RR. Those details allowed him to become familiar with the park, its visitors and neighbors.

Prior to working at Delaware Water Gap NRA, Keith provided leadership and supervision for seasonal staff at Zion National Park as well as serving as the Acting Kolob District Ranger. Keith started his park service career as a seasonal ranger at Mesa Verde National Park.

In addition to his extensive experience on the Delaware River and working knowledge of Upper Delaware­­­­, Keith brings an outstanding skill set to our team as a firearms instructor, a member of search and rescue, EMS provider, and as a wildland fire fighter.

Keith has served on two All-Risk Operations Teams. His first assignment was as a team member of the Intermountain Region SET team and most recently as the Assistant Team Leader of the Northeast Region and National Capital Region SET teams.

Originally from Laurens, NY, Keith now lives in Milford, PA with his wife and two sons. In their leisure time, Keith and his family enjoy outdoor activities, spending time with family, and traveling.