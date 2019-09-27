Wallenpaupack, DV reports dramatic increase

WALLENPAUPACK - There was once a hit pop song that went on about “smoking’ in the boy’s room” as if it was something good. Never mind the introduction to what could be a life of tobacco cigarette addiction and perhaps leading to worse. Today, school officials are dealing with something a lot more difficult to detect but fraught with health concerns for students: vaping. Both Wallenpaupack Area School District and Delaware Valley School Districts have been seeing a dramatic rise in vaping violations.

Also known as electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the increasingly popular form of tobacco use has made nationwide headlines lately due to the rise of related deaths and sickness, and lack of industry regulation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that at least 530 people been stricken with vaping-related lung diseases, and at least nine people have died.

Investigators of both the federal and state levels are targeting cap cartridges suspected to contain contaminated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psycho-active drug found in marijuana. Other substances used in e-cigarettes are also being scrutinized, including nicotine. Most hospitalized were male and under age 35. One in six were under 18.



Wallenpaupack



At Wallenpaupack Area High School, the numbers of students caught vaping has been “significantly higher than other violations,” Delia Peppiate, Assistant High School Principal, said. They have seen a steady rise over the last three years.

The statistics for vaping violations are listed by school year:



WAHS

2018-2019… 84

2017-2018… 21

2016-2017… 10



WAMS

2018-2019… 20

2017-2018… 7

2016-2017… 3.



So far this school year there have been two vaping recorded incidents. “It’s only September,” Peppiate said.

Middle school includes 7th, 8th and 9th grades.“That means 11 or 12 years olds are caught vaping,” said Brett Buselli, Assistant Middle School Principal.

Violations can mean either the student was caught using one e-cigarette pen to inhale vapors, or was found to have possession of one. Vaping is generally reported by fellow students, or a teacher observes it. Sometimes a school bus diver may discover it, and parents have also called the school.

Use of tobacco products in any form is prohibited on Wallenpaupack school grounds. That applies to adults as well as students, Peppiate said. They became a “tobacco free zone” in 2008.

National reports of e-cigarette users sickened and dying have caused great concern, Peppiate said. “Students don’t know what they are vaping, generally,” she said. “They get it from their friends.”

Most of the vaping materials, however, are being found at home.

She said the students steal it from the parents and show it off to their friends. In some cases parents have actually bought the e-cigarettes for them and just tell them not to take it to school. A few parents are outraged when their son or daughter is found in violation. Others cooperate with school authorities and share the concern.



Easy to hide



“It is really easy to hide,” Peppiate said of vaping and e-cigarettes. She said it smells not like cigarette smoke, but more like perfume. The “pen” is also tiny and can be hidden in a sleeve. Buselli added that there are also forms of e-cigarettes that a student can be using but looks like he or she might be sucking on a sweat shirt or hoodie cord or the strap on a back pack. There’s even a “vase”- where the chemicals are inserted- that can be mistaken for a watch.

They’re also getting cheaper to buy. Buselli said that a popular brand, Njoy, sells the pen online for $7.99 and the pods for $9.99. He noted that for under $20 they can get a pod that contains as many as “325 puffs.” “That’s relatively cheap compared to traditional cigarettes,” he said.

Peppiate said there is always the concern that vaping could leading to taking risks with some other substance. Vaping pods that are confiscated by the school are tested. She said that they have NOT detected THC to date.



Easy to get



Is it illegal for juveniles to buy these products? Yes, but as the school administrators noted, it’s so easy to get them online. Peppiate said all they need is their parent’s credit card and they can get what they want in two days. Buselli commented that although it is not legal to sell tobacco products to minors, “that doesn’t mean anything” given the ease in ordering the products. E-cigarette companies also advertise and market their wares with youth in mind, he said.

Dangers of smoking and vaping are regularly taught in health classes.



Consequences



When a student is caught in violation, they try to be proactive, Peppiate stated. The student gets an in-school suspension, during which time the student is given material to read about the dangers of vaping. The student must then take a quiz.

Two teachers have been trained to instruct a tobacco cessation course, which is offered to the students. At the high school, they recently had 11 students behind the eight-week course. Five completed it, and all five quit tobacco use and have recommended giving up tobacco to other kids.

Peppiate said it is also about learning to make good decisions, overall.

Buselli said that at the Middle School they went over different school policies with students at the lunch hour during the first couple weeks of school. A student that is caught with tobacco products are referred to counseling provided in these school through the Wayne Pike County Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Travis Ey, Assistant High School Principal, said that the administrative team works well together on all school policy violations. He said the high school administration maintains constant communication with the middle school, and with students and their families.



No longer cool?



Peppiate said it will be “interesting” to see how the vaping statistics will be this school year. Although e-cigarettes have been marked as “better than cigarettes” and a method to quit smoking, recent news is reporting students can get respiratory issues and even die from its use.

She said that she heard from two teenagers that vaping “is not cool anymore.” Are they seeing a downward trend in its use? Buselli said it is possible the novelty will wear off.

New regulations have come forth banning the marketing of flavored e-cigarettes, which Peppiate noted as a positive step.



Delaware Valley



Vaping is also an increasing concern at Delaware Valley High School. Principal Brian Blaum stated that in the 2018-2019 school year they logged 90 violations, which he described as a “dramatic increase” over the prior year.

This is much more prevalent than kids being caught with traditional cigarettes. Last school year there were only five incidents. “It’s almost non-existent,” Blaum said. Regular cigarettes found on students were never this common, he added.

Warning against tobacco use in any form are regular parts of the health curriculum in all four years at high school. Teens Against Tobacco Use (TABU), a DV club, has been focusing on the dangers of vaping. Posters support the lesson across school.

The way e-cigarettes are marketed is disconcerting, Blaum said, promoting them as “colorful. bright’ and “tasting good.” E-cigarettes have also been advertised on television, unlike the long-time ban on commercials for traditional cigarettes. He said the first time he saw these ads on TV, was “scary.”

Although very difficult to detect vaping unlike regular cigarettes, Blaum credited the diligence of teachers, hall monitors and administrators frolicking up on it. Restrooms and other places kids may be found trying to vape (or smoke), are checked.

If a DV student is caught vaping, for the first offense they get two-day in-school suspension where they must see a drug and alcohol counselor. The purpose is both to educate and look to see if the student has any deeper issues, he noted. The violator is also sent to the local magistrate where a fine may be levied.

Blaum stated that there is deep concern for the health of students, some who may not realize what they are inhaling. There could be THC or fentanyl that has been injected into the pod.

Most parents, Blaum said, are glad that the school district is trying to help their child.

The DV Principal said that they are hopeful that once vaping is “no longer trendy or glamorized,” e-cigarette use will phase out among teenagers. He added that the more the message of vaping’s dangers are “hammered on their feeling of being invincible,” it will have an impact. He said he thinks most teenagers think nothing can hurt them.



Nationwide



Federal regulators do not yet require manufacturers to disclose the ingredients in their vaping liquids. The CDC reported this makes it difficult to know what it issuing breathed in and exhaled. In one example, federal researchers found that some e-cigarettes marketed as being nicotine-free, have, in fact, contained nicotine.

An estimated 25% of high school seniors vaped nicotine in the past month this year, up from 11% just two years ago, according to a portion of the 2019 Monitoring the Future Survey funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Use grew from 8.2% to 20.2% for sophomores and 3.5% to 9% for eighth graders.

Figures tracking the popularity of other vaping products, such as those that are nicotine-free or include THC or CBD, will not be released until December.

In Pennsylvania, 11 percent of high school students reported vaping in the past month, ranking it No. 31 nationwide among 37 states reporting data in the 2017 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Altogether, vaping is more popular than alcohol, marijuana or cigarettes among teens, the most recent full release of the national survey showed.

