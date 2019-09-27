DAMASCUS—The Wayne Highlands School Board of Directors honored a trio of superlative scholars at Damascus Elementary, last Tuesday evening.

The three young lads, Ezekiel Conley-Vaverchak, Christian Dury and Leonidas Kehagias, had each taken their first steps in the district through the halls of Damascus Elementary.

Each ranking among the top ten percent of their class, the trio are all members of the National Honor Society (NHS) and have made repeated appearances on the Honor Roll.

First honored alphabetically, Ezekiel Conley-Vaverchak is the son of Sean Conley and Anissa Vaverchak of Honesdale.

He is a member of the Mock Trial Team and has participated in the Scholastic Bowl.

A gifted writer, Conley-Vaverchak won a Regional Honorable Mention in the scholastic Writing Awards.

After graduation, he plans to attend in a four-year university, possibly focusing in biochemistry.

Conley-Vaverchak thanked the Board “for honoring me tonight, and more importantly for laying the foundation that allows the school district to thrive.”

“But even with this foundation,” he added, “I wouldn't be here today without the amazing cast of teachers all throughout the school.”

Conley-Vaverchak thanked his instructors at Damascus “who did really big things like develop me as a person and also inspire an interest in academics.”

He then thanked high school instructors “for inspiring me to join in the science field, which is really exciting.”

Noting that a fundamental aspect of school is the friends one makes along the way, Conley-Vaverchak noted of fellow-honoree, Christian Dury, “he's been a huge part of my scholastic journey and I want to thank him specifically. Thank you, Chris.”

Second recognized, Christian Dury is the son of Tanya Dury of Damascus.

Putting his academic acumen to the test, Dury participated in the American Mathematics Contest, the American Chemical Society Challenge Exam and the Scholastic Bowl.

He was also a member of the Mock Trial Team, on which he was honored as the best attorney.

Athletically, Dury was a member of the Freshman Football team.

Following graduation, Dury plans to attend Berkley College of Engineering to major in biochemical engineering.

“Firstly, I'd like to thank the School Board for honoring me. I am extremely humbled and excited,” said Dury. “I'd like to thank my parents for really pushing me to become the best student I am.”

In addition to his own parents, Dury likewise thanked Conley-Vaverchak's “because without them, frankly I wouldn't be where I am today.”

Dury thanked “all the teachers that have pushed me to excel in academics throughout my high school career and Damascus, for putting up with my antics and really allowing me to find my passion in sciences and government.”

Third recognized, Leonidas Kehagias is the son of Socrates and Teresa Kehagias of Damascus.

Kehagias serves as President of the NHS and a homeroom representative of Student Council.

Stretching his scholasticism, he competed in the American Mathematics Contest and the Envirothon.

Kehagias is a member of the Interact Club, the Mock Trial Team and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

Outside of school, Kehagias earned his Eagle Scout Award and is a member of his local 4-H group, through which he has been honored as one of the top five horseback riders in Pennsylvania.

After graduation, Kehagias will attend a four-year university to study political science.

Afterward, he plans to earn a law degree and become a trial attorney, potentially specializing in corporate law.

Expressing his gratitude and honor for being recognized, Kehagias stated, “Growing up here in Wayne County, specifically this school district, has really instilled values such as community.

“I really don't think you can grow up in our area without understanding how important community is to our daily life.”

Kehagias elaborated, noting that his time spent in organizations such as 4-H and the Boy Scouts helped instill these values into him from a young age.

“Mr. Petro at the High School has really served as the captain, so to say, of a really tight-run ship, with a great host of teachers there,” Kehagias said. “They're really willing to go the extra mile to help you out.”

Kehagias further thanked Principal Christopher Pietraszeweksi. “... for his always positive attitude and his inspiration.”

Offering thanks to his parents and sister, Elektra, Kehagias stated, “They've always been there. They've had my back since day one and I'd like to thank them for that. They've been a fantastic launching point to send me off onto the next stage of my life.”

He concluded by extending his gratitude to the Board: “You are the heart and soul of our school district and it is because of you that we're allowed to do the things that we do.”

On behalf of the School Board, Director John Lowe, himself a former attendee of Damascus back when it was still contained a high school, noted the school, “has always been an A-1 school with quality teachers, students and staff, with strong family and community support.”

Listing the honoree's individual achievements, Lowe added, “You thanked us for honoring you, but we are the one's who are honored by you and your Wayne Highlands and community service and accomplishments...

“Best wishes and congratulations to each of you and your loved ones. Thanks, Christian, Ezekiel and Leonidas for making us look good.”

On behalf of the administration, Superintendent Gregory Frigoletto likewise commended the trio.

“If I could script the things that would be necessary for you to earn your way here,” he said to them, “you touched on just about every one of those things that are important...”

Noting the district is honored for having helped lay the foundation to their achievements, Frigoletto added, “We have three guys here that I don't know very well. But from what I hear and from what I saw tonight, you're not just academically talented young men, you're also brilliant people.

“And it is truly with great confidence that I know you're going to be successful in your endeavors.”