I’m writing this article on about three hours of sleep plus an hour nap later in the day, the remaining five hours most doctors say I need to be healthy lost trying to catch up on schoolwork from a trip I returned from over a month ago. It’s a pattern that’s shown itself for weeks (even months) in me, and I can testify firsthand to the short-term effects of sleep deprivation. And I’m not the only one facing this. Most students at my age struggle to get enough sleep, a fact highlighted by the statistic that 87% of all high schoolers, and 59% percent of all middle schoolers, don’t get that eight and a half to nine and a half hours of sleep that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends.

Here’s some statistics about sleep from the same AAP publication:

The average teen will have a lot of trouble falling asleep naturally before 11:00 PM due to hormonal changes. It’s offset two hours from what adults are used to, meaning that when my peers have to get up at 5:30 AM, it’s analogous to an adult having to be up and alert by 3:30. Teens need 8-10 hours of sleep, and logically this leads them to conclude that my peers and I will feel fatigued and drained waking up before 8:00 AM. 71% of parents believe that the amount of sleep that their kids get is enough, probably due to a lack of public awareness of teen sleep deprivation. The American Academy of Pediatrics, considering numerous factors, such as use of electronic devices, late schoolwork, extracurriculars, etc., believe that the most significant factor in teen sleep deprivation is early school start times, although the others do play a limited role.

The publication lists benefits to a delayed school start time that they observed. While there are often claims that kids will just use that extra time to stay up later, a study of students in 3 Midwestern states showed that a move in start time 85 minutes forward observed a doubling in the number of kids reporting that they got enough sleep (33% to 66%). A Brookings Institute economic report suggests that with observed improvements in grades, the costs of delaying school start times could be offset 9 to 1 by increased funding due to higher scores on standardized assessments.

Other smaller remedies that can help open up more time to sleep: shutting off all devices by 9:00 so that by the previously mentioned 10:00 or 11:00 PM kids can get to sleep easier, and opting for a regularly held study hall in high school to complete some work earlier.

And back to the effects of sleep deprivation. The immediate ones I can describe for me at this moment are that my eyes feel swollen despite a current lapse in allergies, and my arms and legs have their feeling effected. When I walk, it’s a lot less controlled-feeling, and I can’t make snappy decisions about basic things. I’m a bit irritable and find myself falling asleep if I’m not active doing something, and when I am active, I find that the only thing that I can think about is going to sleep. In general, I have a lot of energy, but on an average of 5 and a half hours of sleep, that’s gone. Many of my classmates have come close to falling asleep during lessons, and not out of a lack of motivation. Our mood is affected too. Sleep deprivation has been associated with a higher risk for mood disorders like anxiety and depression. That AAP report said that a school start time delay of only 25 minutes saw a statistically significant reduction in them.

In the long term, sleep deprivation has significantly increased rates of obesity, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, caffeine consumption (as well as caffeine overdose), and substance abuse. The National Sleep Foundation found that it can increase the incidence of some kinds of cancer in adults. Decreased attention spans and declining academic performance are commonly seen signs of a lack of sleep. These are all preventable issues that can be alleviated at least to some degree with consistent lengths of shut-eye.

It’s true: most teens get up on the wrong side of the bed. But with all of these stresses, who’s to blame them? Sleep deprivation is a public health issue that can be lessened, and it’s upon us to help fix it for our health in the future!

