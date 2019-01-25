Wallenpaupack Area standout Cailin Campbell joins an elite varsity club

In the realm of career achievements for individuals, Wallenpaupack Area student-athletes are having a pretty good year.

Now, a Paupack swimmer can be counted among those who reached a milestone point.

Senior Cailin Campbell scored her 1,000th point in the pool when the Lady Bucks faced Holy Cross on Jan. 15 at Delaware Valley.

Unexpected

Most athletes have a fairly good idea at what game or match they might reach 100 soccer goals, 1,000 basketball points, or 100 wrestling wins.

However, Campbell admitted accruing 1,000 points in the lanes wasn’t something she even had on her radar.

“I didn’t even know they were keeping score,” said the Paupack swimmer. “I saw coach carrying flowers before the meet and didn’t realize why. Then I heard the cheering when I was swimming the 200 Individual Medley.

“The cheering kept getting louder and then I put it together.”

Cailin admitted that it’s unusual for a swimmer to break 1,000 points. Take team relays out of the mix and count only individual races in Lackawanna League and District II meets into account, it’s a lot of high place finishes.

At six points typically for a win, even if a swimmer finished first in each race to that point, it would mean 166 wins. Since you can’t win them all, there’s a good deal of four-point, three-point, and so forth finishes in the tally as well.

“Winning and points are important in high school swimming,” Cailin said.

“But in club swimming, it’s not as important as personal records. Even at invitationals, time is more important. I think that’s part of the reason I really didn’t see it coming.

“I’m always focused on my times regardless if I’m swimming for the school or for my club.”

Pool Problems

The Lady Bucks were swimming at DV against Holy Cross the day Campbell hit the 1000-point mark.

It was the second time they were racing in the Warriors pool. They opened the season there on Dec.13 where both the boys and girls teams suffered losses to DelVal.

Originally slated for Jan. 7, Holy Cross found themselves without a home pool when Marywood University, their usual home lanes, closed for winter break. It wasn’t the first meet the Bucks had to reschedule either.

Their Dec. 17 Valley View meet was also tabled as the Cougars pool is down too. They did get in their Jan.2 showdown with Abington Heights.

There, the Lady Bucks posted a 112.5-59.5 win while the boys fell to the Comets 108-65.

Against Holy Cross, which only has a girls squad, the local lasses won 72-17.

The low points were due to the fact that the Crusaders were also swimming against DV at the same time. So, lanes were at a premium in what turned out to be a tri-meet with DV and Paupack not scoring against each other.

The Warrior gents and Buckhorn boys used the time to hold an exhibition.

The following day’s girls only meet against Dunmore was also postponed due to issues with the timing system at Dunmore’s home pool, the Scranton YMCA.

So, over a month into the season, with just under a month left, the Lady Bucks are 2-1 in the league and the Buckhorns are 0-2.

Standouts

Head Coach Stephanie Campbell, while frustrated with the scheduling issues is happy with the progress the Buckhorns have been able to make given the situation.

“We’ve been patient and using time to our advantage,” she said.

“We’re able to get in a lot of practices and can see the times dropping there.”

Coach Campbell was quick to laud Kristen Kraeter for her strides in the distance events, Ellen Fago in the 100 Butterfly, and Jasmine Elgayar for her versatility.

Liz Desmet and Maddie Schmalzle have added depth to the roster in the backstroke and freestyle. Cailin and younger sister Kara, meanwhile, are providing the foundation for the girls’ team.

Justin Romeo, one of the boys’ team captains continues to improve in several events as does another captain, Phil Van Wettering.

Hunter Vargo is providing good support in sprints and relays. Mike Wildenburg is dropping times in distance events, Nate Kryzan and Anthony Solona are also improving on their times, something Coach Campbell hopes will yield some wins against unsuspecting teams in the near future.

“The kids are positive even though things have been grueling because we’ve just mostly been practicing since November,” she said.

“Hopefully the schedule will hold and we can use the time spent practicing will pay off. We just want to finish strong and be ready for districts.”