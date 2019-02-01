Wallenpaupack Area wrestler notches his 100th varsity victory

Senior athletes at Wallenpaupack Area are attaining athletic milestones with an uncanny frequency this year

To date, local fans have seen individual sports stars break 100 goals in soccer; notch 1,000 points in basketball, cross the 1,000-point threshold in swimming, and now add a wrestler to the mix.

Claiming his 100th career mat win, Tyler Neglia now joins both an elite group of grapplers as well as a select crew of classmates who have reached a place of prominence in their respective sports.

Neglia earned his 100th win on Jan. 25 while doing battle at Panther Valley during the Coal Cracker Tournament. Tyler pinned De’Antay Alston in the 195-pound weight class. However, his senior season, let alone entry to the 100 Win Club almost didn’t happen.

Also, a defensive back for the Buckhorn football team, he suffered a foot injury during Paupack’s very first league game this past fall and spent most of the season on the sideline.

Luckily, Tyler bounced back in time and was able to get on the gridiron in time for the playoffs.

Soon after helping the Purple & White secure the district championship, he was back on the mats getting ready for wrestling.

Long Road

Neglia has been a fixture on both the football and wrestling rosters since his freshman year.

Tyler went 23-14 on the mats as a plebe and boosted his sophomore season record to 30-10. He placed second at the District Two Class AAA individual championships in the 182-weight class, then copped a fourth-place finish at the Northeast Regional meet later in the post season.

As a junior, Neglia posted a 31-11 tally, took home another silver at districts, and repeated his performance at regionals wrestling at 195 lbs.

Going back and forth between 195 and 220 this season, Neglia came into the Coal Cracker with a 15-1 record. His lone loss came at the hand of last year’s Class AAA champ, Jeremy Seymour of West Scranton.

Seven of his wins came by pin; a trio were by forfeit, and a mix of tech falls, a major decision, and tiebreakers, his most recent, a pin versus Delaware Valley’s Jose Falcon that brought his overall record to 99-36.

“It feels really good to get my hundredth win,” Tyler said. “I would have liked to get it at home but it was good to get it here. It was a good tournament with a lot of quality kids.”

Well-Rounded

Tyler has consistently made the honor roll since freshman year and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Outside of Buckhorn athletics, Neglia wrestles with the Vipers and Mat Assassins, two Scranton based clubs.

Still undecided where he’d like to continue hos athletic and academic careers, Tyler knows he’d like to major in criminal justice. He’s a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Yankees and looks to Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Burroughs for wrestling inspiration.

"My parents are big on academics, so they are on me if I start slacking with my grades,” Neglia said.

Sportsmanship

Helping out younger athletes, be they wrestlers or football players, is something Tyler also enjoys.

Building a chemistry with is teammates, he feels is both important as well as fun. He is also one of the most vocal athletes when on the sidelines as well as a very verbal fan when in the stands cheering on other Buckhorns.

There’s a brashness about his bravado that some see as a touch too much, but anyone who’s been around him enough knows his eyes well up at climatic moments.

Giving his blood, sweat, and tears to a cause are things Tyler literally has done.

‘Tyler is a true gentleman on the mat and off,” said veteran head coach Steve Kruchnowski.

“He shows sportsmanship in everything he does. The guy he wrestled for his 100th win wasn’t a strong wrestler. Tyler came out, did his thing, and won the match. He didn’t string the guy along or anything.

“When it was done, it was done and they shook hands and that was that.”

Neglia earned a pin during round 2; won by a 3-1 decision I the quarterfinals, and posted an 8-4 decision in the semis.

Sadly, Colin Fegley of Mahanoy City defeated Neglia in the championship final by a 7-3 decision.

At 19-2 following the tournament, Neglia is looking forward to the remainder of the season.

“I’m feeling confident going into district,” he said.

“I’ve been running and watching a lot of videos of the competition. Conditioning has been a big thing and that’s helped me out a lot.

“I’ve wrestled most of those kids before so hopefully I’ll make the podium again.”