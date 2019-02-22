Lakeland boys advance at district tournament

Lakeland (15-8) rallied from a 16-5 first period deficit last Tuesday to advance to tonight’s District 2 Class 3A semifinals with a 53-40 win vs. Dunmore (11-13).

Carbondale Area (11-12) was eliminated from district action in a 61-36 loss to Mid Valley (19-4).

Lakeland will face top-seeded Wyoming Seminary (23-2) tonight (site determined after NEWS deadline) while Mid Valley takes on Holy Redeemer (19-3) in the other semi-final.

The winners will meet next Thursday at 8 pm at Mohegan Sun Arena for the district title. The district champ and runner-up advance to states.

On the Court

Chiefs 53

Dunmore 40

Lakeland was wobbled and on the edge of a slippery slope in the first 8:00 of their district opener.

Dunmore came out methodically breaking down the Chiefs defense as Daniel Walsh went 4-5 from the field en route to a 16-5 Dunmore start.

Lakeland survived the sluggish start to exchanges scores with Dunmore.

When the Chiefs started flexing their inside muscle, CJ Dippre hit back-to-back baskets to slice the gap to 19–15.

Caleb Vigil buried a trey to tie the game at 21 by intermission and to complete a reversal of the first period with a 16-5 Lakeland surge.

In the third period, both teams posted a flurry of unseeded points but when James Lewis kissed an acrobatic reverse may-up off the glass, Lakeland had a 34-32 margin after three periods.

The Chiefs stretched their margin in the fourth to seize the upper hand.

Chris Mellon fueled the attack with a move in the lane for a score, then buried a pair of treys for an eight-point surge that turned the game in the Chiefs’ favor.

Dunmore couldn’t get closer than 45-40 as the Chiefs closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Vigil (16) and Zmellon (13) led Lakeland.

Mid Valley 61

Chargers 36

Mid Valley dominated the start of each half en route to the win.

Hitting their first five shots from the field, the Spartans jumped to an 18-7 lead.

Fueled by Mike Zazzera’s scoring, CA battled back with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 18-15 early in the second period.

Trailing 18-15, CA was dealt a setback when Zazzera had to leave the game with an ankle injury.

With Zazzera, who scored eight of the Chargers’ first 15 points on a 3-6 shooting mark missing the last 5:34 of the half, CA struggled and was outscored 8-2.

Trailing 26-17, the Chargers came out sluggish to start the third period as the Spartans claimed second-third chance scoring opportunities coming up with offensive boards and loose balls.

Zazzera hit two of his first three shots in the second half but Mid Valley pushed the spread to 45-28 with a 19-11 run to put the game away.

Zazzera finished the game 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 5-for-10 overall for 13 points while the rest of the line-up struggled to a 6-for-26 shooting effort.

Mid Valley placed four players in double digits.