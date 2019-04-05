Coach Pete Casazza's varsity squads put up a gallant fight versus Scranton

The Hornets hosted their second track & field meet of the young season this week at the Daniel J. O'Neill Sports Complex.

Unfortunately for a hardy band of fans that braved an unseasonably chilly day, Scranton swept both ends of this Lackawanna League crossover meet.

The Knights dominated the boys action, cruising to a 112-37 victory. The girls contest was a bit closer, but the Lady Hornets still came out on the short end of a 90-55 decision.

With these losses, Coach Pete Casazza's teams fell to 1-1 on the year. Weather permitting, the Red & Black will be back on the track Wednesday, April 10 at Wallenpaupack Area.

Action gets underway at 4:15 p.m. on the shores of The Big Lake.

Bright Spots

Honesdale's boys team struggled to score points in sprints relays and jumps on this blustery day.

Scranton opened the meet with a convincing win in the 3200M relay and never looked back from there.

Sam Jones won both the 110M and 300M hurdles, while Jahwan Wainright, Rodo Brown and Camden Miller rocketed to victory in the 100M, 200M and 400M respectively.

The local lads dominated once phase of the meet, though, sweeping all of the throwing events.

Julian House finished first in the shot with an effort that measured 40-2. Isaiah Sims won the discus with a throw of 113-2, and Joey Scarfalloto wrought gold in the javelin with a heave of 174-3.

Kameron Slish tallied a pair of silver medal efforts, finishing second in the long jump and pole vault.

Battling Back

Honesdale's girls team put together a solid all-round performance, but just couldn't counter Scranton's overall depth.

The Knights were well nigh unbeatable on the track in this one, sweeping the sprints, relays and hurdles. However, the Lady Hornets battled back with strong performances in the throws and jumps.

Alex Skidmore paced the Red & Black attack.

A talented and versatile sophomore, Skidmore powered her way to three individual victories against Scranton. She got things going with a win in the long jump (13-11), then followed that up with gold in the high (4-8) and pole vault (6-6).

Paige Fiume and Lily Boumil also notched wins for the Lady Hornets.

Fiume unleashed a gold medal throw in the discus (90-1), while Boumil took first in the shot (27-9).

Mackenzie LaMorte provided Honesdale's lone highlight on the track. The battle-tested distance runner cruised to victory in the 800M (2:40.2).

Dalen Banicky posted runner-up finishes in the 100M and 300M hurdles.

Looking Ahead

Honesdale will be seeing a great deal of its archrival in the next 10 days.

The Hornets travel to Paupack for their league battle with the Buckhorns on Wednesday. They return next Saturday for the 2019 Icebreaker Relays. This will be the 24th renewal of the annual spring event.

Last year, Scranton and Paupack tied for first place in the boys meet. Pittston Area was the overall winner in the girls bracket.

Honesdale wound up 10th in the boys rankings and sixth on the girls' side.

The Red & Black host back-to-back Lackawanna League meets in the coming weeks, facing North Pocono (April 16) and Delaware Valley (April 23).

Coach Casazza's squads will then be on the road the rest of the season.

This year's Robert Spagna Memorial Meet will be held May 7 at Scranton Memorial Stadium. The Hornets return to the Electric City one week later for the 2019 District Two Championships (May 14).