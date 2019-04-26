Paupack girls battling for another division title

Wallenpaupack Area has had its fair share of student athletes that are impact players in multiple sports.

Since 1985, just five ladies and two gents have earned twelve varsity letters as Buckhorns.

Following a long drought between 2000-2014, Nikki Mann broke the cycle and two years later, Matt Vosburg racked up a dozen. As things stand now, senior Rachael Tirjan will likely be the next to do so later this spring.

But what does it take to achieve such a milestone?

That’s a complicated question but the common denominator with these kids is the ability to play at the varsity level as freshmen.

With some sports it’s a little easier to get to play as a plebe, but few football players and track and field athletes get the nod in ninth grade. Typically, they are playing freshman or JV football and still competing in junior high track.

Three Lady Bucks, freshmen all, are making a name for themselves in track and field and each has already proven they can compete at the top tier in other sports as well.

Busy Buckhorns

To date, Megan Desmet and Devon Kiesendahl have each earned letters in soccer and basketball.

Anastasia Ioppolo earned a soccer letter as well and then went on to compete in indoor track over the winter, not a PIAA sanctioned sport that will get her a letter, but it’s not like she slacked off either.

While all three made marks in each sport, one stood out a little more than the others in one specific field.

Desmet led the trio in soccer stats, Kiesendahl paced on the basketball court, and Ioppolo broke the ladies school record in the long jump at this past week’s home meet against West Scranton.

Balancing three sports and schoolwork and the life of a teenager is something all three struggled with at first this academic year, but rather quickly the trio got the hang of how to juggle everything.

Ioppolo graced the pitch during 19 games last autumn. Playing forward, she checked in with three goals and one assist. She busied herself in several winter track events and now is pacing Paupack in hurdles and in the long and triple jump.“The academics in high school were a lot harder than in junior high, but I got used to it,” said Ana, “There’s a lot to do, but it becomes easier if it’s something you enjoy doing.”

Desmet, a midfielder, made the league all-star team and saw action in 20 soccer games last fall and tallied five goals and one assist. In the winter she chalked up 44 points on the court hitting 20-of-33 free throw attempts and nailing 12 shots from the field.

This spring she’s been helping the Lady Bucks cause in jumps and relays.

“A lot of people think athletes just get their grades handed to them,” Megan stated, “but we work hard to get our schoolwork done and put a lot into keeping things balanced.”

Kiesendahl, primarily a mid-fielder and defense player, posted one goal and had two assists during her 18 soccer appearances. She netted 81 points during hoops season landing 32 shots from the field and dropping in 17-of-32 from the stripe.

Currently, she’s keeping the Purple & White competitive in sprints and jumps.

“It’s a challenge,” Devon commented, “I got used to it by the time basketball season started but there’s still a lot to keep track of.”

Up Ahead

Buckhorns head track and field coach Mark McHugh lauded the plebe trio during the pre-season and has continued to note their accomplishments.

“All three of these girls have very bright futures,” McHugh said. “Without a doubt they are going to be key to the girls track team in the upcoming years. It’s still too early to determine what their actual potential can be.”

Not surprisingly, all of the girls look up to Tirjan as a role model. Although Tirjan spends her spring on the softball field, the trio readily admit that she had an impact on them in the sports where they were teammates.

Similarly, each of them is already contemplating playing at the collegiate level and they all have an interest in careers in the medical field, though still too far away from zeroing in on exactly what career specifically.

Megan, Devon, and Ana, have a long road ahead of them but with supportive coaches and solid teammates they each feel it’ll be an enjoyable journey.

They all know that they’ll be asked to fill bigger roles as sophomores especially as this year’s senior talent heads off to new endeavors.