Wallenpaupack Area's boys varsity track & field team captures Class AAA crown

Last spring the Wallenpaupack Area boys track and field team finished in first place at the District Two AAA championships.

However, the win was bittersweet. Despite an outstanding performance, they ended up in a tie with Scranton and were forced to share the title.

Returning this year with many of the same top caliber athletes that helped propel them last season, plus some new firepower, the arrived with guns blazing and were taking no prisoners this time around.

Track Record

Scranton Memorial Stadium has been good to the Buckhorns so far this season. Twice already this month they’ve mopped up the competition while competing there.

On May 2 the Purple & White dashed ahead of the field to take the title in the 64th Annual Jordan Relays and five days later they seized the Lackawanna League crown at the 14th Robert Spagna Meet.

“We felt pretty good coming into the day,” said co-captain, senior Jack Monte. “We were picked to be the champions and we wanted to show it.”

Show it they did. The Deer racked up 114 points over the course of the evening outscoring second place Hazleton who finished at 81.50 and Abington Heights who came in third with 67.

Off & Running

Senior Nick Lancaster, junior Seth Brown, sophomore Dieter Burckes, and co-captain senior Tyler Wirth got things rolling for Paupack by winning the 4x800M relay in 8:27.25.

Early strides were made in the field too. Junior JT Tirjan earned a sixth-place finish in the long jump, seniors Chance Smith and Mike McDonough threw for second and fifth, respectively, in the discus.

Junior Gabe Springer soared 6-1 to claim a gold medal in the high jump.

“I had more confidence today than I did at the Spagna,” Springer said. “I didn’t even place that day, but I worked hard all week and got ready for today. This is my first year doing track and last year I wouldn’t have even expected I’d be here today.”

Junior Matt Horak placed fifth in the 100M dash, sophomore Jake Carrubba claimed third in the 400M run, and Wirth laid down a time of 4:16.84 to top the podium in the mile run.

Horak, Tirjan, Exzavier Warner, and Anthony Dalessio, all Paupack gridders, took second in the 4x100M relay, but set a new school record with a 43:47 time.

Springer strode to a third-place end in the 300M hurdles, sophomore Kyle Kellstrom took fifth in the 3200M, and three Buckhorns made it onto the podium in the 800M.

Lancaster came in sixth, but Monte and Wirth took it right down to the wire. Wirth won in 1:58.67 with Monte just 1.22 seconds off his pace.

“Coming in second feels pretty good considering it was second place to Tyler,” Monte said. “He’s pretty tough to beat.”

The pole vault finals came down to three competitors. Connor Barnes was one of them. After clearing 12-6 the senior used up his faults but ended the evening in third place.

Big Finish

The night closed with the 4x400M relay. Taking to the lanes for the Purple & White were Carrubba, Monte, Tirjan, and Wirth.

The Bucks set the pace through the first three legs, gradually extending the gap between themselves and Hazleton. Wirth grabbed the baton from Tirjan in the final leg and about a third of the way around the track the Cougars’ Jean Porte decided to make a move on the Paupack captain.

Like a drag racer hitting the nitrous, he shot around Wirth but the boost quickly wore off and the Hazleton sophomore’s inexperience showed as the seasoned Wirth knew when to apply the afterburners.

As they rounded the final turn, Wirth easily retook the lead and sprinted to the tape. Game over.

The Buckhorns looked like they robbed the jewelry store as they walked to the podium to claim the district trophy. More than a few were sporting multiple medals. All in all, it was a good day for Paupack.

Over & Out

“We knew we had a good chance to win this year. We had some fast distance kids that are hard workers and we went out and got some good sprinters and it paid off,” said head coach Mark McHugh.

“We did well at the Jordans and at the Spagna because the kids stepped up in a big way and just continued to do that today.”

McHugh wasn’t overly shocked by the Buckhorns’ performance. While he was very satisfied by his athletes’ efforts, he felt most ended up right about where he expected.

Springer’s high jump, McHugh noted was exceptional and came as a bit of a surprise.

“Everything about the meet was inspiring,” Coach McHugh said. “For me and my entire coaching staff, it’s been awesome to watch this group.

“People talk about how well a team is coached, but you’ve got to have good, talented athletes that want to put in the effort. These are those type of kids. They’re taking home a championship because they earned it.”