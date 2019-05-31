Wallenpaupack Area varsity baseball squad builds for an exciting future

“Overall, I think we exceeded our expectations,” said Wallenpaupack Area Head Coach Todd Schmalzle,

“We thought eight wins would be realistic. Ten would have been tremendous. We ended up winning thirteen regular season games and got another win in the playoffs. We can’t complain about the effort the kids put in.”

This chapter of Buckhorn baseball certainly was an interesting one.

While veteran players who have been a part of championship teams in the past still made significant contributions, it's evident that the torch has been passed.

The Purple & White have entered a new era.

Playoff Push

Following their first round 8-6 win over Wyoming Valley West, Paupack had to wait out a rain day to face top-seeded Pittston Area.

The Patriots earned a first-round bye and were entering the post-season with a 15-5 tally.

Coach Schmalzle expected it to be a dogfight and also anticipated seeing Hunter Ralston take to the hill for Pittston. On the mound for Paupack was senior southpaw Derrick Vosburg.

He and the Buckhorns held off the Patriots for two innings, but PA got on the board in the bottom of the third when Riley Brody walked and Matty Johnson scored.

Ralston kept the Bucks down in the fourth as well, then, in the bottom of the frame, Joe Stella reached on an error but still drove in James Dillon and Andrew Krawczyk, making it a 3-0 game.

Mabret Levant came in for relief in the fifth and fended off further injury to the Buckhorns, but offensively, they just couldn’t get anything going.

Up until the top of the seventh, Paupack went down in order every inning.

Freshman TJ Schmalzle would blow Ralston’s bid for a perfect game with a 3-2 single to lead off the inning. Freshman Wyatt Peifer, next up, walked, and Vosburg followed with a single to load the bags.

Two pop-ups were easily handled by the Patriots, but then Ralston destroyed his no-hitter by pegging senior Kyle Nolan, sending him to first and allowing Schmalzle to stroll across the plate, making it a 3-1 game.

Sadly, a line drive to third ended Paupack's season and Pittston Area advanced to the title tilt, which it won 5-4 over North Pocono.

“Defensively it wasn’t our best game. Pittston is a very talented club and if you want to beat them you can’t make mistakes,” Coach Schmalzle stated.

By the Numbers

Offensively, TJ Schmalzle was the Buckhorns most vital component.

The frosh led the team with 26 hits, 22 runs, and 12 stolen bases. Classmate Wyatt Peifer was another heavy contributor to the club with 23 hits and 15 runs. He paced Paupack with 17 RBIs.

Vosburg and sophomore Hunter Vargo each had 17 hits while Vosburg drove in 15 and Vargo had 13 RBIs.

Vargo was second among base thieves with eight and senior Jake Liddy absconded with seven.

Tying for second-most runs with Peifer was Nolan with 15. Freshman Jack Smith chipped in with 13.

“TJ had a tremendous year at the plate and did well defensively too. He had four errors playing shortstop, mostly,” said the Paupck skipper.

“Wyatt, also was an offensive leader and had an on-base percentage of .500. He’s a power hitter and had a home run, a triple, and a couple of doubles.

“He played third usually but got behind the plate a few times and caught for us and also saw some action at short. He too came up with some massive defensive plays through the season.”

Junior Izaiah Santiago saw the most time on the mound. He logged 39 innings with Vosburg just behind at 37. Both carded 35 strikeouts. Santiago closed with a 1.79 ERA and Vosburg ended at 4.09.

Freshman Mabret Levant went to the hill for 34 innings, fanned 24 batters, and posted a 2.02 ERA.

“Izaiah was our most effective pitcher this year,” Schmalzle said. “He was dominating through the season, got the start for our first playoff game, and would have been out got-to if we made it to the finals.

“Derrick struggled at times but had some really good games too. Mabret exceeded expectations.”

Moving On

There’s a definite chance the Buckhorns could be contenders next year.

Santiago returns and has been a major key to the club’s success since his freshman season. His skills and the fact that he’s traveled the road to a championship give him the leadership experience the team needs.

Levant, too, will be called on to add firepower from the hill but look for more from Alex Gardsy and Bryan Wykoff too. Peifer as well could also start throwing again.

Unquestionably the current freshmen are setting the bar higher for themselves both offensively and defensively but expect to see a higher level of play from Vargo as well.

He had some astonishing defensive plays in left field and has a knack to get the bat on the ball. Paupack will be back next spring armed with talent and experience, the only “X” factor is the hunger.