North Pocono lasses reflect on a solid diamond campaign

Although they didn’t capture the District Two Class 5A softball title as they had wanted, the Lady Trojans still powered their way to a 15-7 overall record and finished first in Division II with a 9-4 Lackawanna League mark.

“We won 4-3 in 10 innings over Honesdale to clinch the division,” said North Pocono Head Coach Mike LaFave.

“With Honesdale making it to states in 4A, that gives our girls a little boost knowing they beat a solid team like that.”

Even though the local lasses fell 10-0 to Pittston Area in the district semis, solid numbers offensively up and down the line-up and a giant leap in pitching prowess by senior Courtney Zaic allowed NP to make their mark.

Post Season Push

North Pocono drew Wilkes Barre Coughlin in the opening round of the playoffs on May 21.

The Crusaders didn’t have a great season and sadly closed with a 1-17 tally to mark their final year before they merge with GAR and Meyers.

Consequently, the Trojans dispatched with them rather easily by racking up 16 runs in the first frame and adding one more in the bottom of the second.

Emily Blaine and Carissa Giordano each scored three times while Zaic notched seven strikeouts in a perfect game that ended in just two-and-a-half innings.

Unfortunately, the tables would turn in the semis when they faced Pittston Area three days later. Only Giordano and Zaic managed to get hits off the Patriots’ Alexa McHugh.

Favored to win the district title, the top seeded Patriotss shutout the Lady Trojans 10-0 in five innings and ended their playoff run.

On May 30, Pittston, as anticipated, took the 5A crown by defeating Abington Heights 5-0.

“McHugh was the best pitcher we faced all season,” Coach LaFave said. “Their top five did a lot of damage to us too.”

Peak Performers

Big contributions came from every grade level this year.

Giardano, a senior, paced the club at the plate with 36 hits and went 10-for-10 stealing bases.

Coach LaFave noted many of her hits were bunts and in Carissa’s case, a bunt was as good as a double because once she was on first base, stealing second was a no-brainer. She also tagged home 24 times as well and was one of the Trojans top scorers.

The highest runs-earner for the team was sophomore Emily Blaine. She crossed the plate 32 times but also showed adeptness with the bat by laying down 30 hits through the season, three of which were homers.

Also pounding out a trio of round-trippers was freshman Alexis Stevens, who also tallied 29 runs and brought in 16 with the stick.

Madison Destefano, a sophomore, batted in 21, but junior Dayle Smith outswung them all by driving in 31 runs from the clean-up slot.

Freshman Savannah Slater was another gem for the Trojans. When it comes to home runs, she was tops. Savannah slammed out a foursome of four-baggers this spring.

“Savannah can really drive the ball,” said LaFave. “Every other ball she’d hit in practice would come close or go over the fence. She and Dayle have an incredible amount of power.”

To a certain extent, NP’s offense should not have come as a surprise. The veterans were building on solid past performances and even the plebes had shown promise as junior high players.

The biggest turnaround this spring was Zaic in the circle. Last year she closed with a 3.32 ERA and only shutdown 86 batters in the box. This year she dropped that average to 2.86 and struck out 132. She threw three shutouts and one no-hitter while giving up 113 hits, 75 runs, and 38 walks.

“You have a lot less plays to make when your pitcher is doing well,” LaFave said.

“Courtney had a great year and improved so much over last season. She’s going to be very tough to replace.”

On the Horizon

There is little doubt that North Pocono softball is on the upswing, and likely will be in such a trend for the foreseeable future.

However, there’s not just young talent on the Trojans club, but across the division as well.

“I think softball is going to get more competitive in the next couple of years,” LaFave stated.

“Locally Honesdale and DV are improving and there’s a number of strong teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference we’ll face in non-league games or in the post-season.”

Coach LaFave cited seniors Carissa Giordano, Courtney Zaic, and Kaili Brooks as well as junior Dayle Smith for the leadership they gave to the team.

Also departing is Nicole Zasada, another senior who has made consistent contributions to the club both at the plate and from the circle.

North Pocono loses only four seniors to graduation, and the junior class consists of just one player at the moment (Dayle Smith).

These facts, combined with the influx of a talented crop of junior high sluggers, means that Lady Trojan fans should have plenty to cheer about in the foreseeable future.