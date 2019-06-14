Paupack athletes honored with "Clocks" for achievements and letters

Wallenpaupack Area capped off the 2018-19 athletic season Tuesday by recognizing those who excelled and provided leadership in their various sports as well as lauding those members of the senior class who earned six or more varsity letters during their time with the Purple & White.

Above and beyond their playing prowess, Athletic Director Ann Marie Simons commended the Buckhorns as a whole for their sportsmanship.

“While I’m very proud of all of you for what you have achieved,” Simons said to the assembly. “I’m even more proud of the fact that no matter where I go, no matter who I speak with, our student-athletes are recognized for their respectfulness to the officials, other coaches, and to their fellow athletes.”

On the Dais

Three Buckhorns were commended for their contributions to baseball this spring.

Junior Izaiah Santiago was named Pitcher of the Year and freshmen TJ Schmalzle and Wyatt Peifer were honored as Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Santiago was further lauded for Boys Basketball, earning the Defensive Award. Junior Elijah Rosenthal was given the Offensive Award while classmate Gabriel Springer earned the Coach’s Award.

Senior Derrick Vosburg won the Coach’s Academic Award.

Vosburg also was the Outstanding Defensive Player for Boys Soccer. Two other seniors were also tapped for their contributions to the team.

The Buckhorn Award went to Peter McDermott and the Most Valuable Player was Kasper Zaba-Poplawski.

Springer earned more props for Boys Track and Field. He was named Outstanding Performer in the Field. The Buckhorn Award went to senior Michael Macdonough while Jack Monte was the Outstanding Performer on the Track. Tyler Wirth was the MVP.

Wirth and Monte, both seniors, also received awards for cross-country. “The Pack” Award went to Monte and Wirth was dubbed Runner of the Year.

Seniors Peter Macdonough and John Squatrito earned Coach’s Awards for boys tennis.

Most Valuable Wrestler honors went to senior Ryan Hartman, fellow senior Tyler Neglia was named Wrestler of the Year, and sophomore Matthew Brown was Most Improved.

Coach’s Awards for golf went to Nick Hamer and Jack Mowatt while Alex Pillar was named Outstanding Golfer. All three are seniors.

Seniors swept the football honors as well.

Joshua Moore was the Offensive Player of the Year, Adam Haupt was the Defensive Player of the Year, Exzavier Warner was the Special Teams Player of the Year, Emmanuel Obeng was the Most Improved Player, Thomas McCormick received the Coach’s Award, and Chance Smith was the team MVP.

Paupack’s newest sport, Unified Track, awards three athletes.

Freshman Devin Galante was Most Improved, the Coach’s Award went to sophomore Patrick Remelgado, and the Jennifer Killam Teammate Award was bestowed on junior Jessica Cann.

Male Swimmer of the Year went to sophomore Hunter Vargo, the Female Swimmer of the Year was senior Cailin Campbell.

Most Versatile Female Swimmer belonged to junior Kara Campbell while senior Justin Romeo was named Most Versatile Male Swimmer.

Girls Rookie of the Year went to Ellen Fago while the boys Rookie of the Year was Anthony Celona.

Freshman McKenna McShane was the Most Improved Female Swimmer and sophomore Caleb Fylstra was named Most Improved Male Swimmer.

Competitive Spirit lauded two seniors, Ivory LaPlante as Cheerleader of the Year and Kinzey Brice earned the Coach’s Award.

Girls hoops awards recipients were all seniors. Hannah Smith earned the Coach’s Award, Offensive Player went to Megan Guerrieri, and Rachael Tirjan was the Defensive Player.

Tirjan was the Offensive Player of the Year for girls soccer and fellow senior Jamie Falgie was the Defensive Player of the Year. Freshman Megan Desmet was recognized as the Rookie of the Year.

Tirjan was also the Offensive Player of the Year for softball. Two other seniors were also honored. Madison Schmalzle earned the title of Defensive Player of the Year and Taylor VanWettering received the Coach’s Award.

Schmalzle was the Best Offensive Player for field hockey. Her sister, sophomore Kayla, was named Defensive Player of the Year, and junior Mia Watson earned the Player’s Choice Award.

“The Pack” Award for girls cross-country went to senior Annarose McLaughlin while Rylee Arenson, another senior was the Runner of the Year.

Lastly, senior Madison Nakielny won the Buckhorn Award for girls track and field. Freshman Anastasia Ioppolo was named Outstanding on the Track, junior Elizabeth Desmet was tapped for Outstanding in the Field.

Senior Mackenzie Turner was the team MVP.

Always Working

This year, nineteen seniors were presented with clocks for earning six or more varsity letters as Buckhorns. The clock symbolizes both hours spent in dedication to honing their skills as well as the time put into playing sports in multiple seasons.

Earing six letters were Ty Wesenyak (Football and Track & Field); John Squatrito (Tennis and Swimming); Kayla Prestianni (Field Hockey and Swimming); Jack Monte (Cross Country and Track & Field); Carissa Menderis (Cross Country, Swimming, and Track & Field); Thomas McCormick (Baseball and Football); Megan Guerrieri (Basketball and Track & Field); Jamie Falgie (Soccer, Softball, and Track & Field); and Connor Barnes (Soccer, Football, and Track & Field.)

Closing out their Paupack days with seven letters were Chance Smith (Football and Track & Field) and Cailin Campbell (Swimming and Field Hockey.)

Ending with eight were Tyler Wirth (Soccer, Cross Country, and Track & Field); Mackenzie Turner (Soccer and Track & Field); Alex Pillar (Golf and Basketball); Tyler Neglia (Football and Wrestling); and Madison Nakielny (Soccer and Track & Field.)

Derrick Vosburg earned eleven letters (Soccer, Basketball, and Baseball) while closing their careers with a dozen each were Rachael Tirjan (Soccer, Basketball, and Softball) and Madison Schmalzle (Field Hockey, Swimming, and Softball.)

Congratulations to all the athletes, their families, coaches and administration on what was very much a banner year for Paupack sports.