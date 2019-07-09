Ethan Dunn, Andy Carroll, Justin LoBasso and Isaiah Sims will play for the County

The Hornets will be well-represented when the 2019 Dream Game kicks-off on Wednesday, July 17.

The 85th annual event, which is sponsored by the Scranton Lions Club, is slated for a 7 p.m. start at John Henzes/Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

The Dream Game is the longest-running high school all-star game in the entire country. It features graduating seniors from the Lackawanna Football Conference making their final appearance on the local grid scene.

Honesdale players selected for the County roster include: Ethan Dunn, Andy Carroll, Justin LoBasso and Isaiah Sims.

“This is the most players we've had in the Dream Game during my years here,” said Head Coach Mike Jurkowski. “This is a great honor for Ethan, Andy, Justin and Isaiah. I'm very proud of them and it's going to be fun coaching them one last time.”

Jurkowski and his staff will be mentoring the County team this year, while Kyle Cook and his Susquehanna assistants are coaching the City.

Well-Deserved

Dunn stepped into the role of starting quarterback two years ago and never once looked back.

Ethan closed out his varsity career with a big senior season. He threw for more than 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Dunn was also a threat on the ground, rushing 40 times and scoring another touchdown.

Ethan is currently the only quarterback on the County roster. So, unless things change between now and kick-off, he'll be taking every snap on offense.

Dunn will be taking his talents to the next level as a member of the inaugural Keystone College team.

“Ethan was an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Coach Jurkowski. “He's very athletic, but he's also a gritty kid with a great work ethic. I can see Ethan having a lot of success at the next level.”

Carroll battled injuries during both his junior and senior season, but still received All-LFC honors. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards this past fall, while scoring a total of 10 touchdowns on the ground and through the air.

Carroll is also a standout on the diamond. He has signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Lackawanna College to continue his baseball career.

“Andy is just a freakish athlete,” Coach Jurkowski said with a laugh. “He can do it all. When Andy was healthy, he was one of the most explosive players in the region.”

LoBasso was dominant at tight end during his varsity career with the Hornets.

He enjoyed a huge senior season, catching a team-high 35 passes for 419 yards and seven scores. Justin also ran the ball 23 times and tacked on one more touchdown.

LoBasso recently announced that he'll be continuing his academic and athletic career at the NCAA level. He's committed to playing football at Hartwick College, a Division III school in Oneonta (NY).

“I think Justin has the best hands of anyone I've ever worked with here at Honesdale,” said Coach Jurkowski. “Justin catches anything thrown at him and then gets tough yards after the catch. He loves football and works very hard at it.”

Sims played both ways on the line, but really emerged as a standout on the defensive side of the ball this past year.

Isaiah will play tackle for the County and Coach Jurkowski expects him to wreak a little bit of havoc against the City's O-Line.

“Isaiah's just a big, strong kid with a huge amount of potential,” said the veteran skipper. “He improved so much from year-to-year. If Isaiah ever understood how good he could be … look out! I don't know if anyone could stop him.”

Looking Back

Last year's Dream Game turned into a track meet and ended with the City posting a 49-20 victory.

More than 7,500 fans attended the game on a muggy summer night in Peckville.

With this win, the City extended its lead in the all-time series to 42-38. Four games ended in ties.