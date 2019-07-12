Wallenpaupack Area standout taking his game to the next level

Nearly every championship winning team has a few star players on its roster.

None of those players ever won a game by himself, let alone a title.

Ultimately, what makes a championship team is a bunch of players coming in every day and doing their jobs.

Such was the case with Wallenpaupack Area’s football team last fall, and one of those guys that showed up day after day and put in the time was recent Buckhorns graduate Darian Joseph.

Come this fall he’ll be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Misericordia University.

“I'm very proud of Darian,” said longtime head coach Dr. Mark Watson. “He's worked hard to get where he is and I have no doubt he'll be a contributor at Misericordia.”

Steady Contributor

Darian saw varsity action for the Buckhorns in each of the past three seasons and became a fixture in the starting line-up as a junior.

Limited action as a sophomore allowed him to get his hands into seven tackles, two of which were solos.

His solid performance earned him a spot in every game during his junior and senior seasons. More field time meant a jump in the numbers too.

He had 68 tackles as a junior with 23 by himself and boosted that to 83 senior year with 35 made alone.

Although he only had one sack as a senior, he took down seven opposing quarterbacks during his junior year.

“Two of the things I like best about Darian as a football player are the fact that he moves well and that he isn't afraid to step up and take on blockers,” said Dr. Watson. “He's a physical, aggressive young man.”

Movin' On Up

Darian isn’t going to be the first Buckhorn to suit up for the Cougars.

Kenny Grady, a 2016 alum, is heading into his senior season as a Misericordia defenseman.

If Darian gets the action he believes he might see this fall, two former Paupack players might be doing some serious damage for Miseri, or rather, to their opponents.

Last year the Cougars were 8-3 overall and finished third in the Mid Atlantic Conference.

“I like the other players and the students there seem supportive of each other,” Darian said. “They have a lot of good players and getting a lot of playing time might be tough, but I’m used to working hard.”

Dr. Watson was quick to point out that Joseph has improved steadily during his varsity career … a fact that bodes well for him at the NCAA level.

“With Darian's combination of size and athleticism, I think he's a lock to do well,” he said.

In addition to the team and students, two other things attracted Darian to the university.

Misericordia’s small class sizes and its architecture.

The school’s recent expansion over the past decade blends some very contemporary designs into post-modern and gothic styles of the older buildings.

There, Darian will major in information technology with aspirations to have a career in software sales or coding.

Bye, Bye Bucks

Moving on is tough.

Darian also played basketball for several seasons at Paupack and has built many friendships among his fellow student-athletes and coaches.

“The past four years were the best,” he said. “But, I’m looking forward to what is up ahead.”

Dr. Watson is optimistic and enthusiastic about Joseph's future as a college football player.

“Darian always gave us his best,” he said. “No matter where we played him on offense or defense, he did great job. I'm definitely excited to see what he can do these next few years.”