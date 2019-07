Master Andy Rocuba shatters his own mark

Martial Arts Master Andy Rocuba of Browndale recently broke his own International Breaking Federation-sanctioned World Record.

He broke six 1"x12"x10" non-spaced wooden boards with a horizontal direction punch.

Master Rocuba a Simpson native, is an instructor at Tiger Kai Karate, Blakely.

He is the only person to have broken five with the technique.