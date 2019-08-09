Carbondale Area hoping to take a step up in LFC action this fall

Carbondale Area is coming off a rough season in varsity gridiron action.

The Chargers posted an overall record of 3-7 last fall as Coach Larry Gabriel’s squad went 1-3 in the always-rugged Division III, finishing fourth in the standings.

The local lads began their preparations to improve on those numbers last week at the 10th Annual Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.

This year’s edition of the event took place Wednesday afternoon at the Regal Room in Olyphant.

The luncheon attracted players and coaches from all over the region in anticipation of the 2019 campaign which kicks-off Friday, August 23.

“We’re really excited to get going,” said Assistant Coach Wally Sanderson.

“The kids have been working very hard and they’re really starting to embrace our philosophy on offense and defense.”

Carbondale Area will open up at home against Old Forge. The Chargers then hit the road for a Week Two encounter with Riverside.

Week Three features a huge game against Dunmore, followed by a non-league contest with Lake Lehman.

Leadership

Carbondale Area was represented at the Media Day luncheon by a pair of battle-tested veterans.

Seth Arthur and Jadden Hayner are both seniors and each is expected to play a key role in whatever success the Chargers will enjoy this fall.

According to Coach Sanderson, both worked very hard in the off-season and showed excellent leadership skills.

Arthur earned a spot in the starting line-up at defensive tackle as a frosh. And, by the middle of his sophomore season, he'd had established himself as a two-way player.

“Seth is one of our real leaders,” Coach Sanderson said. “He’s very quick off the ball and really physical. He keeps the energy up and his teammates really respond to him. Seth’s leadership is what sets him apart though.”

Hayner returned to the team last fall after taking a couple of years off. Jadden will anchor Carbondale’s defensive unit at middle linebacker and play on the O-Line as well.

“He didn’t crack the starting line-up until a couple of games into the season,” Coach Sanderson said. “Once he got the hang of what we were doing, though, he really started to pick it up.

“Jadden’s a big strong kid and he’s become a very good football player.”

Ready to Roll

Carbondale Area’s brutal schedule contributed to a fourth place finish in Division III last year.

Lakeland powered its way to the divisional crown with a perfect 4-0 mark. Dunmore 3-1) earned runner-up honors, while Riverside wound up in third at 2-2.

“We’ve struggled the last couple years mostly because we put our defense in some very tough spots,” Coach Sanderson said.

“But if we can take advantage of the experience and continuity we’ve got up front, I think we could do some really good things.”

The Chargers close out their 2019 season with a Saturday game at Susquehanna (Oct. 19), then a home game versus Mid Valley (Oct. 25).