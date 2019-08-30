Early-season fall sports round-up for Carbondale Area and Lakeland

Boys and girls varsity soccer teams opened Lackawanna League play this week.

Carbondale Area returns five starters from a team that went 3-11 a year ago. The Chargerettes will compete with four other teams for the D-III crown.

Elk Lake and Forest City return the bulk of their line-ups with nine and eight starters back from teams that produced the top overall records a year ago at 7-7 apiece.

Coach Jim Kielar’s squad has back starters, Senior Michaela McLaughlin, juniors Deana Mancuso, Sarah Tolerico and Alyvia Schiavonne and sophomore Ellen Higdon.

Seniors Samantha Guzzi, Emma Jones, Olivia Manarchuck and Madison Cost; juniors Halley Schwartz, Avianna Pugliese and Kacydi Brewen and sophomore Alexis Price will be looking to crack the line-up.

Senior Ciera Reynolds, junior Taylor Mazza, sophomores Emily Kelly, Victoria Nieves, Elizabeth Pantoja and freshmen Audrey Cobb, Emily Seymour, Madalyn Borders and Ashley Escott will be seeking contribution roles.

The Lady Foresters will look their veterans to lead the way.

Seniors Madeline Bailer, Kaleigh Matoushek, Jessica Curley; juniors Claire Urbas, Katie Keller, Bella Pleska and Isabelle Richner and sophomore Maria Spinelli are battle tested.

Juniors Madeline Shema and Stephanie Graham and sophomores, Lizzie Bartholomay and Audrey Bailer also have experience.

At Lakeland, the Lady Chiefs confront a six-team Division II which boasts five teams with winning records a year ago.

Lakeland, at 10-5 last fall, welcomes back eight starters and will be seeking a fourth district crown in the last five years.

Returning starters include: senior Abbey Stalter, juniors Emily Pollack, Selena Hoover, Sarah Demchak, Stephanie Rissimiller, Liberty Stefalo, Marissa Boles and soph Madison Gower.

Juniors Madison O’Donnell, Sam McCarm, Grace Kelley, Grace Paull and sophs Megan Williams, Camryn Flynn and Elizabeth McGrane also boast experience.

The rest of the division will feature Montrose (15-0 a year ago), Mt. View (11-4), Western Wayne (9-4-2), Dunmore (8-6-1) and Holy Cross (4-10-1).

Showdown

Carbondale Area hosts Dunmore on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Week Three LFC action.

CA faced Riverside last weekend while the Bucks visited Mid Valley.

The Chargers’ will be taking a similar approach against Dunmore as they did vs. Riverside. Keeping the ball away from Dunmore may be the Chargers’ best defense.

While Riverside was a wide open, shotgun, run-pass option (RPO) attack, the Bucks are more likely to run right at the defense but have shown a different look in 2019 with more RPO looks.

Key Game

Lakeland welcomes Riverside on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Chiefs were at Lake Lehman last weekend while Riverside was at Carbondale.

The Chiefs, also showing a shotgun look, may have one of the best RB’s in the league in junior, Giovanni Spataro and boast the most imposing QB in stature in junior, CJ Dippre (6-5, 240).

Sophomore Nicholas Mancuso could be a play-maker on special teams.

Boys Soccer

At the News’ deadline last Thursday, Carbondale Area was making a decision on its varsity team.

Only a handful of participants had attended the first few practices, so, the district was waiting until school started this week to gauge if enough students were interested in playing this fall.

A decision was going to be made last Friday.

On the Links

Carbondale Area, one of the top teams in Division II, is off to a 5-1 start.

The Chargers dropped a match to Lackawanna Trail (5-4) but recovered their next two outings by knocking off Forest City (6-3) and Riverside (5-4).

Two days after Trail edged CA, pre-season favorite Scranton Prep dominated Trail (7.5-1.5) establishing the Cavaliers as the solid front favorite.

Lackawanna Trail 5

Chargers 4

Ian Fedorchak (5 and 4) and Colin Virkitis (5 and 3) won their matches and added better ball wins with Seth Bazink (4 and 3) and Gianna Arnese (2-up) for CA’s points.

Chargers 5

Riverside 4

Ian Fedorchak (5-4) and Colin Virkitis (3 and 2) led the way. Noah Newcomb (3 and 2) also claimed a win. Virkitis-Gianna Arnese (2 and 1) and Fedorchak-Bryan Salitsky (3 and 1) added better-ball triumphs.

Mid Valley 7.5

Chiefs 1.5

Christian Winkler (3 and 2) had Lakeland’s lone win.the Chiefs had a split in one better-ball match.