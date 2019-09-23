Delaware Valley and Wallenpaupack Area each post solid wins in Week Five

Week Four of Lackawanna Football Conference action saw Wallenpaupack Area go to 1-3 after suffering yet another setback, this time at the hands of Scranton.

Meanwhile, Delaware Valley ventured to Wilkes-Barre Area for a non-conference match up, faced their fiercest competition since Week 1, and emerged with a 3-1 tally.

This past Friday, it was the Buckhorns playing in the Wyoming Valley Conference against Pittston Area while the Warriors hosted North Pocono in a Saturday matinee to mark Homecoming.

On the Road

The Patriots got things going in the opening quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dylan Lukachko, but the Buckhorns stormed back in the last minute with a dash over the goal line by Shadrak Agyei.

Roman Levant’s PAT tied things at 7-7 and they remained that way until a PA drive by Mike Nocito made it 14-7 with no time remaining in the first half.

Following intermission, the Bucks stormed back when Alex Gardsy connected with JT Tirjan for a 63-yard play that tied things at 14 following Levant’s conversion with 3:49 left in the third.

The go-ahead tally came early in the final period.

Once more, Agyei darted 12 yards for the touchdown and Levant’s kick made it 21-14. Paupack went on to fend off any further incursion by Pittston and headed home with a much-needed win.

“We played better,” said Head Coach Dr. Mark Watson. “We told the guys that there’s no tomorrow after this point.

“I thought we had a good chance to win against Pittston Area even though we were starting with a few guys out. Our line wore them down in the second half and we started getting big chunks of yardage.

“We got back to playing Buckhorn football.”

Agyei paved the way for the Bucks earning 165 yards on 24 carries for two touchdowns

Gardsy completed 4-of-12 passes for 82 yards and rushed four times for 44. Matt Horak had one interception and Tirjan had a pick as well plus two receptions, one which produced a touchdown.

Homecoming

The following day LFC play continued at Delaware Valley.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s made it seem like August rather than the weekend of the fall equinox. It was homecoming weekend for the Warriors and earlier in the day both the boys and girls soccer teams picked up wins to set the stage.

North Pocono received the opening kickoff and drove to the goal line with help by a big gain by Michael Scutt.

Jacob Owens finished the push with a 1-yard dive to get the Trojans on the scoreboard with 5:46 to go in the first quarter. On the return, Josh Balcarcel brought it back 68 yards.

The bear had been poked.

Before the first 12 minutes slipped from the clock, Jawon Foushee completed a pass play from Zach Scillia for one touchdown. Jason Henderson dodged and dove through 15 yards for another and Balcarcel took it to The House on a 31-yard break.

Noah Sorrell hit two PATs but had a bad snap on the third. After one period, DV was up 20-7.

The Trojans did a good job holding off the Warriors in the second quarter but with four seconds left before the half, Balcarcel took in the final two yards after big set-up by Henderson.

Fumbling the kickoff, North Pocono’s turnover put Delaware Valley in the driver’s seat again.

Scillia hit Mark Callanan, and then Henderson, who crossed the goal line with no time left on the clock. At intermission, DelVal was up 34-7.

Since Week Two, Balcarcel has notched three touchdowns per game. He kept that steak alive with 9:04 to go in the third quarter.

However, five minutes later, North Pocono struck back when Jonah Polishan caught a pass off Scutt for 28-yards and the TD. The PAT attempt failed and going into the final frame the score was DV 41-13.

Nick Baire put the cherry on top of the DV sundae with 5:50 remaining in the game. His 3-yd run made it 48-13 and that’s how it stayed until the horn.

Balcarcel took the ball 13 times for 149 yards. Henderson had two carries for 55 yards and two receptions for 26. Foushee caught three for 32 yards.

Baire had seven rushes for 51 yards while Callanan and Matt Studsrud each had two receptions. Studsrud also added an interception, his third of the year.

“We knew North Pocono would be hungry,” said Balcarcel. “We had to respond to the first touchdown, but we weren’t stressed. Our special teams did a great job and our defense kept them locked down.”

Next Up

DV heads to the venerable Harman-Geist Stadium in the Mountain City to contend with 1-4 Hazleton Area.

Hoping to not make it three losses in a row, the Cougars undoubtedly will throw a lot at the Warriors.

“We can’t overlook Hazleton,” said Balcarcel who was also named Homecoming king at halftime. “They are still a tough team.”

Paupack is home this week and faces 1-4 Wyoming Valley West. Coming off a 42-0 loss to Berwick, the Spartans will be searching hard for a win while the Buckhorns will be looking to make it two in a row and go to 3-3.

“If we can create some turnovers and if our special teams do their job against Wyoming Valley West, I think we can win,” said Dr. Watson. “We are excited to be in the position that we are in.

“Our destiny is in our own hands. We need to win three of the next five games to get into the playoffs and I think we have a good chance at doing that.”