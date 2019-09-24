Western Wayne girls tennis team is improving day by day

It’s been a rough year thus far for Western Wayne’s girls varsity tennis team.

The Lady ‘Cats are a talented, hard-working group, but also young and inexperienced ... a fact that’s made wins tough to come by in the always-rugged Lackawanna League.

“They’re a great bunch of kids,” said first year skipper Bob Amos. “Most of them are freshmen and sophomores and some of them had never even held a racquet before.

“So, we had to start almost from scratch. But, they’re working hard and getting better every day.”

Amos brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. He was the head coach for many years at Toms River East in New Jersey and also ran one of the biggest tennis camps in the region before retiring and relocating to NEPA.

This past week, he brought his young squad to Honesdale for a league match with the Hornets. Sadly for Lady ‘Cat fans, they suffered a 5-0 shutout.

Coach Amos’ girls bounced back quickly, though, posting their second win of the season two days later with a 3-2 decision over Scranton High.

“This is definitely a re-building year for us, but I’m very pleased with how we’re doing,” said the skipper. “This is a very coachable group. I really enjoy working with them.”

Weather permitting, Western Wayne will be back on the court Thursday afternoon at Wallenpaupack Area. Net action gets underway at 4 p.m. on the shores of The Big Lake.

Rebuilding

Western Wayne opened up its 2019 Lackawanna League campaign with a 5-0 shutout at Holy Cross.

The Lady ‘Cats would eventually suffer six straight losses before finally breaking into the win column with a 3-2 decision over Mid Valley.

The local lasses then dropped four more before claiming a 3-2 victory over Scranton. Heading into the final week of regular season action, Western Wayne’s record stands at 2-10.

Marilyn Ogof leads the way for Western Wayne this fall. A battle-tested senior, Ogof has developed into a solid all-round player.

“Marilyn has a good serve and a really strong crosscourt forehand shot,” Coach Amos said. “She’s very aggressive and isn’t afraid to come to the net and attack.”

Ogof contributed a key win as Western Wayne defeated Scranton. Marilyn powered her way to a 7-5, 6-4 decision over Taylor Zombek.

Rachel Tuman has also seen time at first singles, but is generally penciled in at number two. A talented sophomore, Tuman is quickly developing into one of the Lackawanna League’s top young players.

“Rachel is a very strong baseline player,” said Coach Amos. “She puts pressure on her opponent by keeping the ball very deep. Rachel has played some of the best girls in the league and she definitely holds her own. Rachel has a bright future.”

Tuman also notched a singles win in Western Wayne’s victory over the Knights. Rachel hammered out a straight set triumph over Priyal Patel. The final score was 6-3, 6-2.

Ava Compton holds down the third singles spot in the Lady ‘Cat line-up. Another member of a deep sophomore class, Compton also earns high marks from her mentor.

“Ava is really coming along,” Coach Amos said. “She’s worked very hard on her game and it shows. Ava has been playing consistently well for us.”

Compton nearly made it a clean sweep at singles against Scranton. Ava gave Julia Bergman everything she could handle before finally suffering a three set loss. The final score was 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Double Trouble

Western Wayne split its two doubles matches to seal the deal on the win over Scranton.

Madison McGlone and Alyson Buchinski absorbed a straight set loss at number one, falling to Loreim Rodarte and Theresa Hartman by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

However, Anya Rusnak and Sinclaire Ogof rallied to win at number two. The Lady ‘Cat duo dealt Yashi Patel and Chloe Neureuter a 6-4, 6-4 setback.

“They complement each other very well,” said Coach Amos of his doubles players. “They’re very athletic and hard-working and they’re really starting to understand the game.”