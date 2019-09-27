Chargers still searching for that elusive first LFC victory

Carbondale Area has struggled through the first half of the football season, having lost all five of its LFC contests.

On Friday night at 7 p.m. at Montrose, the Chargers will face the Meteors (0-4) in a game where one team will look to put the first half of the season behind them and start the last half of the season on a positive note.

On Offense

Offensively, the Chargers have struggled to complete drives.

With more than a handful of early marches in games piling up yardage but ending short of the endzone, CA has missed opportunities to change momentum.

The Chargers, who have posted 542 rushing yards on 206 attempts and added 248 passing yards, have looked to freshman Vinny DePalma for 56 percent of their attack.

DePalma has 295 yards and two TDs on 77 carries and 149 receiving yards on 11 receptions. Parker Kerl has 155 yards on 49 runs.

Quarterback Ray Ofner has a 21-40-3 passing mark for 248 yards.

Seth Arthur and Jayden Hayner leads the line effort.

Montrose has yielded 46.7 ppg while CA has scored just two TDs through 20 quarters.

On Defense

On the flip side, CA has surrendered 42.2 points per game while Montrose has posted an 11.2 average.

The Chargers have yielded three special team returns for TDs and more than a dozen scores through the air.

Arthur and DePalma top defensive efforts.

Montrose has been a pass-first offense with nearly double the pass attempts than rushes.

Ethan Cina has posted a 47-112-7 passing mark for 697 yards and five TDs.

Dominic Palmitier leads the receivers with 20 catches for 383 yards while Damion Rohan and Dylan Geertgens have 11 catches each for 179 and 96 yards.

The Meteors have just 97 rushing yards on 60 carries.

Trail 45

Chargers 0

The visitors took the opening kickoff 82 untouched yards to paydirt then added a score on their next possession for a quick 14-0 lead.

After CA missed a scoring opportunity on an underthrown, dropped ball at the Trail five yardline, the Lions scored twice in last 3:17 of the half to put the game away at 27-0.

DePalma led CA with 59 yards on 13 runs.