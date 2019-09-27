Wallenpaupack Area field hockey team strives for improvemen

Field Hockey season hasn’t gone off as splendidly at one might have hoped for Wallenpaupack Area.

At 0-6, the Lady Bucks are struggling in the Wyoming Valley Conference. While the end result of each game has been a loss, on the positive side, Paupack has managed to muster up some serious defense.

Half of the setbacks were by one goal. Finding the back of the net has been a challenge though.

Coming into their match against Honesdale on Sept. 24, the Purple & White have managed to send just four balls into the goal.

Perennial Player

Through the ups and downs over the past four season, senior Mia Watson, one of this season’s captains, has been through a lot with the Lady Bucks.

She was the team MVP for 2018 and this past spring committed to continue her academic and athletic careers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to being a staple for the field hockey team, Mia has also played basketball during her freshman year and expects to take up the bat for the varsity softball team for a third season.

When not suited up for the Lady Bucks, Mia has played travel field hockey with Pursuit as well as Electric Surge. She is a member of Student Ambassadors and the Athletic Council and has twice been named a Gold Scholar as a member of the National Honor Society.

Although she’s been an attacker most of her career, Watson moved to a more defensive role this season.

While she’s not contributing to the offense in the same way she used to, her skills and leadership have kept the Buckhorns in many games so far this season.

“Most of our games have been very close,” Mia said.

“We knew it would be a down year and we’re still rebuilding. We have a really young team, but we are playing hard.”

Rough Road

Paupack kicked-off its 2019 Wyoming Valley Conference schedule at Crestwood on Sept. 4.

There they suffered a 1-0 loss but against a traditionally strong Comets’ program. Hazleton visited on Sept. 6 and delivered a 3-1 setback. A Sept. 10 trip to Lake-Lehman, currently in 4th place in the division, resulted in a 8-2 decision that did not fall in Paupack’s favor.

Similarly, they fell 6-0 to second place Wyoming Area on Sept. 12. Still on the road at Abington Heights on Sept. 17, the Lady Bucks cut their margin of loss to 2-1 before returning home on Sept. 19 only to take a 1-0 hit from Dallas.

Most recently, Honesdale struck a 1-0 blow to Paupack on Sept. 24.

Lydia Burk tallied the goal for the Buckhorns versus Hazleton. Kayla Schmalzle and Abbi McCue found the net in the match against Lake-Lehman with assists by Scarlett Schratt and Hannah Karp.

Karp scored in an exhibition game against Lackawanna Trail as did Schratt, who was assisted by Schmalzle off a corner.

At Abington Heights, it was Karp with the goal and McCue with the helper. Also an exhibition, McCue found Burk for one goal against Pocono Mountain East.

“The girls have been scoring first a lot of the time,” said Head Coach Elly Skinner. “The other teams always seem to come back in the second half.

“We played well against Honesdale and our girls were on fire. We play them again in a few games and I think we can win.”

Up Ahead

Paupack faces top ranked Wyoming Seminary on the road on Oct. 1 then comes back to their home field for a Oct. 3 match with Wilkes-Barre Area.

They visit Honesdale on Oct. 5, welcome Delaware Valley on Oct. 8, and then honor the senior members of the team, on the stadium turf, on Oct. 10 versus Holy Redeemer.

After that, it’s road trips to Abington Heights on Oct. 12 and Wyoming Valley West on Oct. 16 to round out the regular season.